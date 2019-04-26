Dell Technologies unveils data management, protection solutions

Las Vegas, May 1 (IANS) Aiming to empower businesses on their digital transformation journey, Dell Technologies has unveiled enhanced storage, data management and data protection solutions, touted to directly affect an organisation’s data capital at the second day of “Dell Technologies World 2019”.

According to Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman of Products and Operations, Dell Technologies, “An organisation’s ability to harness the power of its data capital would determine the winners and losers in the digital economy.”

The tech giant on Tuesday announced Dell EMC Cloud storage services, Dell EMC Unity XT, Dell EMC Isilon OneFS 8.2, Dell EMC PowerProtect, Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance and Dell Technologies Services for the data centre.

“To deepen the value of traditional IT assets, while also creating new opportunities and efficiencies, many organisations today are looking to modernise their IT infrastructure as a critical step to become more digital. And they are turning to Dell Technologies and our portfolio of products, solutions and services to help them do that,” Clarke noted.

According to a latest Gartner survey, 67 per cent of business leaders say their company will no longer be competitive if it can’t be significantly more digital by 2020.

Digital transformation starts with IT transformation, which requires customers to modernise their data centers with infrastructure designed to simplify their data landscape, optimise workloads at any scale and secure an organisation’s most valuable asset — data.

To extend an enterprise’s on-premises infrastructure to public Cloud, including disaster recovery and analytics, the company also unveiled new Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services.

Cloud Storage Services extend customers’ data centers to the Cloud, thus, providing Dell EMC storage — directly connected to the public cloud compute — as a service.

This is accomplished through a managed service provider that delivers a high-speed, low-latency connection from a public Cloud directly to Dell EMC Unity, PowerMax and Isilon in their data center.

VMware customers can leverage automated disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) solution in VMware Cloud on AWS for seamless, enterprise-grade, pay-as-you-go DR in the cloud.

The company also announced the next-generation of its Dell EMC Unity mid-range storage system — the Dell EMC Unity XT — which is up to two times faster than its predecessor.

Dell EMC Unity XT can run in a public Cloud, seamlessly move data to the Cloud and is available as a service via the new Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services.

“With the innovations across storage and data protection, Dell Technologies is designing advanced solutions to help customers modernise their IT infrastructure and take advantage of disruptive technology trends to transform their business,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC.

Available as a hybrid or all-flash data management appliance, Dell EMC PowerProtect “X400” has the flexibility to scale-up with grow-in-place capacity expansion and scale-out compute power and capacity.A

The newAdata management and protection solutionsAwould be available in the June-July period.

