Dell unveils Next-Gen consumer PCs, displays

Beijing, April 4 (IANS) Dell on Wednesday announced a new family of Inspiron All-in-Ones (AIO), an updated XPS 15 flagship notebook, Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Special Edition, six “S Series” displays and the availability and new colour of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop.

The new laptop and AIO portfolio is powered by Windows 10 and packed with Intel’s latest 8th Gen Core processors for powerful performance.

“We always bring the latest innovation to consumers and couldn’t be more excited with the beautiful designs, cinematic experiences and enhanced performance our new consumer portfolio brings customers,” Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group, said in a statement.

The company said that its Dell Cinema technology, announced at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January, is available on the majority of new consumer PC lineup.

The flagship “XPS 15” now has latest six-core 8th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics.

The laptop includes an UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display with 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour for lifelike images.

XPS 15 will be available for pre-order on April 16 on Dell.com in the US starting at $999.99.

The comapny announced that XPS 15 2-in-1 was now available for purchase globally. The notebook has a high-performance 15-inch InfinityEdge 4K display in an impossibly slim 16 mm form.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is available globally on Dell.com starting at $1,299.99 and the brushed onyx version available starting in May.

The Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs feature up to 7th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of storage, DDR4 memory and optional NVIDA GeForce MX110 discrete graphics, combined with a stylish design.

Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs are available globally on Dell.com starting at $399.99.

