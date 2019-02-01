Demanding PM’s statement, Trinamool walks out of Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Trinamool Congress on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha after its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on alleged misuse of CBI was not met.

As the House was discussing on Motion of Thanks to President’s address, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak amid slogan-shouting by Trinamool Congress members.

Kharge urged the Chair to maintain order in the House. To this Trinamool leader Sudip Bandopadhyay requested Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House for the day and assured her that his party would allow to run the House smoothly on Wednesday.

“We want to assure that tomorrow the House will run smoothly, but the government should respond to our request. We are of the opinion that some major things happened in Kolkata, the Supreme Court has given a judgement, which is totally against a Central government institution,” he said.

“Parliamentary democracy is at stake,” he said.

Bandopadhyay urged the Prime Minister should come to the floor of the House and make a statement.

“We waited, but when he didn’t come, we decided to stage a walkout for today,” he said.

