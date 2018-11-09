Dembele needs to reflect, adjust attitude, says Puyol

Barcelona, Nov 14 (IANS) Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol said the young winger Ousmane Dembele, recently chastised in the media for repeatedly failing to show up on time, can change his ways by reflecting and adjusting his attitude.

The 21-year-old Frenchman joined Barça in 2017 for 115 million euros ($130 million) from Borussia Dortmund, but has not shone as expected, reports Efe.

“It is important to reflect, to think where you are, to take advantage of those opportunities, because sometimes when you’re young you don’t realise what you’re letting go, and when you want to react, it’s too late,” Puyol said during a charity event at a children’s hospital in Barcelona.

Puyol also seemed to acknowledge Dembele getting left out during Barcelona’s 4-3 loss to Real Betis on Sunday.

“There are problems every day managing the locker room, there are many egos, but we must know how to manage, we all believe we are the best and we must play,” the retired Spanish defender explained.

“The problem is for the coach, who can only put in eleven, and has to manage. The most important thing is the attitude of each one, being ambitious, wanting to play, but always being respectful with the group,” he stressed.

Barcelona holds the top spot in the La Liga standings with 24 points, one point ahead of Sevilla, and will next face third-placed Atletico Madrid on November 24.

