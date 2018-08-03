Dembele re-joins Barça after vacation

Barcelona, Aug 4 (IANS) French forward Ousmane Dembele, who was part of the national team that recently won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, on Saturday re-joined Barcelona’s last training session of the week held at its sporting city after cutting his vacation a few days short.

Dembele, who is set to undergo his medical examination on Monday, took to the field alongside Argentine star Lionel Messi, Spain’s Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, as well as the injured Sergi Samper, reports EFE news agency.

Meanwhile, most of the Catalan squad’s players remain in the United States, where they are scheduled to play the final clash of their US tour against AC Milan on Saturday night.

After the game, the team is expected to return to Barcelona to start preparing for the Spanish Super Cup match against Sevilla, scheduled to be held in the Moroccan city of Tangier on Aug. 12.

Spain’s Aleix Vidal is expected to miss the game, as he was currently working on the details of his upcoming move to Sevilla.

Chile’s Arturo Vidal, Barcelona’s newest acquisition, could be available for the match, although he has yet to undergo medical tests before joining the team.

Bayern Munich announced on Friday it had reached an agreement to transfer Vidal to Barcelona on a three-year contract.

–IANS

ajb/vm