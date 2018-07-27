Demi Lovato may be released from hospital soon

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Singer-actress Demi Lovato, who allegedly nearly died following a drug overdose last week, is doing a lot better now and is expected to be released from the hospital this week.

Sources told tmz.com that Lovato has stabilised from her overdose and her team is making plans to send her to a rehabilitation centre.

The decision is ultimately the singer’s, and it is said that the people closest to her, along with some of the people who work for her, are going to draw a line in the sand — either go to a facility for help or lose their number.

One key person who works for Lovato told tmz.com they will quit if she doesn’t check herself in.

The source said: “She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing.”

According to sources, she fell off the wagon months ago and refused help, so everyone around her is nervous. They believe, however, that the overdose and the subsequent complications in the hospital have sufficiently scared her that she’ll go to a live-in facility for extended treatment.

