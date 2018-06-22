Demi Lovato reveals new ‘Free’ tattoo

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has added new body ink to her collection and it could have special meaning to her sobriety journey.

The singer, 25, debuted a tattoo on her right pinky finger that read “Free” in cursive. “Jun. 22, 2018,” Lovato captioned the photo on Instagram story on Monday, presumably revealing the date she got the tattoo, reports people.com.

In a show of solidarity, Lovato’s team, including her manager, assistant and security, also got “Free” tattooed on their pinkies. “The team that tats together stays together,” Lovato captioned a group photo of their fingers.

“That moment when you realize you’re living your dream with the people you love #free,” Lauren Einbinder of management team Philymack shared on Instagram.

“Everyone deserves to speak their truth! Love is accepting someone for who they are and for who they are not! #free #Spirits,” hairstylist César Ramirêz posted on Instagram.

Lovato’s tattoo reveal comes four days after she announced her relapse.

On June 21, the pop star released the new single, “Sober,” in which she reveals she broke her sobriety.

–IANS

