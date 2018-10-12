Demi Moore makes Instagram debut

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Demi Moore has officially made her Instagram debut in the most stylish way possible.

The actress, 55, shared the very-first video to her Instagram on Friday  just a few hours after making a surprise appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding, reports people.com.

The star used her first ever post to thank her glam team and Stella McCartney for making her feel like royalty.

“Stella, this is for you,” Moore began the video, referencing the British designer of her maroon dress. “I’m just back from the wedding I just have to say thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing.”

Moore, who explained in the caption that her post was in “honor of my 3 beautiful daughters” who were “desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing”, went on to show appreciation for the designers behind her matching shoes, fascinator, and silk clutch.

Since making her Instagram debut, Moore has accumulated more than 32,600 followers.

Her youngest daughter, Tallulah, 24, also gave her a warm welcome to the social media platform by resharing her video and expressing excitement that her “queen mother” finally gave in.

–IANS

nv/