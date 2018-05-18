Democracy finally won in Karnataka, says Pilot

Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) The resignation of newly-elected Karnataka Chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Saturday ahead of the floor test is a big victory of democracy in India, said Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday.

“With this win, there also comes a defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its endeavour to form government through undemocratic means,” said Pilot, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

“None of the parties got majority in the Karnataka elections. Eventually, Congress along with Janata Dal-United formed alliance to give the majority number. But overlooking this majority, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited Yeddyurappa to form the government which was highly undemocratic.”

This proves how the BJP wants to rule the nation even by flouting constitutional values, Pilot added.

–IANS

