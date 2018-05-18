Democrats back Cuomo for New York Governor re-election

New York, May 24 (IANS) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has received the clear backing of the Democrats for re-election for a third term over his party rival, actress Cynthia Nixon.

Cuomo obtained more than 95 per cent of the votes from the delegates present at the New York Democratic convention, held on Long Island on Wednesday, reports Efe news.

Nixon obtained 5 per cent of the votes, far below the 25 per cent that would have directly guaranteed her a place in the primaries in September.

The Democratic Party leadership and some of the party’s best-known figures, including Hillary Clinton, supported Cuomo for a third term.

“We need leaders who stand up for progressive values and stand up to those who try turn neighbour against neighbour and sow seeds of division,” CNN quoted Clinton as saying.

“Most of all we need leaders who believe in producing results and getting things done.”

The result however, does not prevent Nixon from running in the primary, for which she has announced that she will be collecting signatures in the coming months.

Nixon, well-known for her role in the “Sex and the City” television series that ran from 1998-2004 and a long-time activist on educational issues, is putting herself forward as a more leftist alternative to Cuomo and has already garnered the support of a not-insignificant portion of the Democratic base.

“I’m not a protest candidate. I’m a viable candidate who is really running hard for the Democratic nomination, and that’s why I’m here, to say this is my party, too, I’m not afraid and I’m here. You can’t shut me out,” the New York Daily News quoted Nixon as saying.

Cuomo did not attend to watch his name be placed into nomination.

He is set to give an acceptance speech on Thursday, where he will be introduced by former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a voter survey released earlier this month, Cuomo would enjoy a 22-point advantage over Nixon in the September primary.

The Republicans, meanwhile, on Wednesday formally nominated Marcus Molinaro as their gubernatorial candidate in the November election.

Molinaro, at present, is at a significant disadvantage compared to Democrats, obtaining just 26 per cent support to Cuomo’s 57 per cent among eligible New York voters, according to the recent survey.

–IANS

ksk