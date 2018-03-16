Demonetization was a greatest lie: Chidambaram

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday described demonetization as the “greatest lie” and said it ended up destroying jobs.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of pushing people into poverty by implementing a flawed Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“There cannot be a greater lie than demonetization,” Chidambaram said after presenting the party’s economic policy at the Congress plenary here.

He slammed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for not telling the nation the total amount of demonetized currency it received back.

“Demonetization was a big lie. The RBI is still counting and won’t tell us how much money has come back,” he said.

–IANS

ps-aks/mr