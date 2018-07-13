Demonstrations to be held against low MSP: Farmers’ association

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Saturday said farmers would hold demonstrations across the country against the Narendra Modi-government for failing to fix fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif crops.

Addressing media here, leaders of the AIKSCC, an umbrella body of over 180 farm organisations, the government had not just failed to fulfill its electoral promise of fixing MSP, according to the M.S. Swaminathan Commission recommendations, but “fooled” farmers by calling the hike in the new MSP “historic”.

The planned demonstrations would start with a protest march with black flags from Mandi House to Parliament Street on July 20. Later, on the anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’, a ‘Kisan Mukti Diwas’ will be observed on August 9, in which farmers will participate in aJail Bharo Andolan’.

On November 30, farmers across the country will lay siege the national capital to force the passage of two Bills regarding loan waiver and better farm remuneration, as per the AIKSCC.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who is a part of the AIKSCC, said the government had fixed the MSP for kharif crops using ‘A2+FL’ input of cost against the comprehensive ‘C2’, which is recommended by Swaminathan Commission and being demanded by farmers.

“The (BJP) government’s claims of fulfilling its promise of profit of 1.5 times the input cost and historic hike in MSP are wrong. It is not as per ‘C2’. As per ‘C2’, the MSP of paddy should be Rs 2,340 per quintal while the government has fixed it at Rs 1,750 per quintal using ‘A2+ FL’. It means farmers will incur loss of Rs590 for every quintal,” he said.

He also said that the Modi government was lying when it said the hike in the new MSP was “historic”. “It is not new to increase crop prices in election year. UPA government had increased prices for all crop by almost 50 per cent (in 2008-09). But the BJP government’s hike is below 50 per cent except one crop,” he said.

Yadav said the government decided to increase the MSP following nation-wide protest carried out by the AIKSCC including the mega rally in Delhi last November.

AIKSCC will also carry out inspections at all wholesale markets from October 8 to 10 “to expose” government’s claim on MSP and to see if procurement is done properly.

According to the AIKSCC, only 28-30 per cent of wheat and 30 to 35 per cent of paddy is procured while for coarse grains, the procurement is less than 1 per cent.

AIKSCC convener V.M. Singh said letters will be written to MPs for their support to the Private Member Bills, expected to be tabled by MP Raju Shetty of Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghtana.

