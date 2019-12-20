Dempo rope in midfielder Pratesh Shirodkar

Panaji, Jan 6 (IANS) Dempo Sports Club on Monday announced the signing of Pratesh Shirodkar. The club and the midfielder have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one, a statement said.

Shirodkar’s career began with SESA Football Academy, not far from Dempo’s Football Academy at Ella. After graduating he went on to play for Sporting Clube De Goa, Mumbai City and even FC Goa, where he won the Indian Super Cup in the 2019 season.

The deal is subject to medical and all regulatory processes. Shirodkar will be included in the roster that will face Salgaocar FC on January 11 in the Goa Professional League.

–IANS

