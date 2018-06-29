Denmark’s goalkeeper brushes off discussing potential last-8 rival

Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), June 30 (IANS) Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on Saturday declined to comment on his team’s potential quarterfinal rival at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying they have to focus on the upcoming last-16 clash against Croatia.

On Sunday, Denmark is to take on Croatia, which won all three group stage matches, with the winner to face either Spain or Russia in the next round, reports Efe.

Denmark is looking to reach the quarterfinal and equal their country’s best-ever run at the tournament in 1998.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the game, Schmeichel said that the team a match to win before thinking about their quarterfinal rival.

The net minder said Croatia has great midfielders, adding that his squad must be well prepared in order to win.

Asked about the ball used in the knockout stages, Schmeichel said that only the color has changed, and this does not affect its performance when players are taking their shots at his net.

–IANS

kk/