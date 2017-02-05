New Delhi,. Feb 6 (IANS) The sky remained partly cloudy with dense fog on Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

“The sky would remain clear in the day,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity at 8:30 a.m., was 100 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

There was only a trace of rain in parts of the city, which means drizzle so light that it could not be measured.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

