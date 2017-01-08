Denzel Washington is an extraordinary leader: Viola Davis

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Viola Davis, who took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work in “Fences”, says actor Denzel Washington – her co-star in the drama film – is an “extraordinary leader”.

Davis won the award after beating Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”), Nicole Kidman (“Lion”), Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”).

“It’s not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn’t scream money-maker. But it does scream art. It does scream heart,” Davis said while accepting the award.

The actress went on to thank her co-star Denzel Washington during her speech.

“Denzel, I’m a friend and a fan. Thank you for being an extraordinary leader,” she said.

Washington has also directed the film, which is based on a play of the same name by August Wilson.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes 2017 are taking place at The Beverly Hiltons in Beverly Hills, California.

