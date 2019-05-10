DEO Leh finds Army probe satisfactory

Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) Following a letter by the Army that said the allegations against some commanding officers asking soldiers for their voting preferences were probed into and found incorrect, sources said.

The District Election Officer (DEO) Leh on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the report.

DEO Leh, Avny Lavasa had yesterday written to the general officer commanding (GOC) 14 Corps that an independent candidate in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency had alleged that instead of giving ballot papers to the soldiers, some commanding officers were telephonically asking soldiers their voting preferences.

In response to the DEO’s communication, the Army said it has conducted a preliminary inquiry which proved the allegation wrong.

In response to the Army’s communication confirming to the DEO that there was no substance in the allegation, the DEO Leh today wrote a letter to Colonel general staff of 14 Corps in which she said, “Your letter is acknowledged herewith wherein you have stated that a preliminary inquiry was conducted and no violation has been reported.

“The contests of the letter are found to be satisfactory. Any further requirement will be communicated, if required”.

