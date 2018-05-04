Deportivo buries Celta’s Europa League chances

Vigo (Spain), May 6 (IANS) Lucas Perez scored a last-minute equaliser as Deportivo La Coruna held Celta Vigo 1-1 in a Spanish top division football match at the Balaidos Municipal Stadium here.

Celta thus lost their slim chances to qualify for next season’s Europa League, reports EFE news agency.

Saturday night’s Galician derby was short of good football and memorable moments. Celta took charge throughout the first half, with the ball practically always in their possession.

That was enough to get Deportivo off balance, as shown by Maxi Gomez’s odd goal early on, a mixture of fatalism and blunder by Deportivo goalkeeper Ruben.

It was Celta’s first attack. Ruben tried to stop a shot by Sisto with his fists and crashed into Maxi Gomez, who headed the ball into the net in the 12th minute.

Celta held onto the lead for almost the entire match. Almost.

Maxi Gomez almost scored again soon afterwards but this time Ruben was able to avoid Celta getting a second goal.

Things went even slower in the second half. But then in the 90th minute, Lucas Perez executed the unexpected with a left-footed shot into the net following a fine pass from Andone to end the game at 1-1 and end Celta’s scant Europa League hopes for next season.

–IANS

ajb/mr