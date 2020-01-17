‘Derogatory online content’ against PM may pose threat: Intel

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Ahead of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs, after considering an intelligence alert, has issued a warning to all security agencies to be on alert, saying “derogatory contents” posted on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pose threat, sources said.

The Ministry in an official communique to the chiefs of all security agencies, including paramilitary forces and Special Protection Group (SPG), has warned of taking extra measures to keep an eye on each suspicious activity.

It is learnt that the Ministry letter, issued last week, refers to the spurt in posting of “derogatory contents and visuals” on various social media platforms against the Prime Minister and other high-risk dignitaries.

The Ministry’s concern is based on the intelligence report shared with it in the beginning of this month regarding the possibility of “desperate individuals resorting to some extreme measures”.

Officials in the know of things, requesting anonymity, said that the government has been taking more precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident as intelligence inputs suspect terror attacks ahead of Republic Day.

“We are extras cautious this time. Each and every input is being taken care of,” an official said.

The government’s recent decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and conduct the National Population Register (NPR) as well as talks about a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) are among the reasons for high alert mentioned in the report as various violent protests have broken out across the country over the issues.

“Social media has been abuzz with activity since these decisions were taken by the government. As protests are still going on at several places, the possibility of threat cannot be ruled out,” another security official said.

The intelligence report has also warned of terror plots backed by Pakistan-based terror groups to avenge the government’s last year’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

It has been learnt that the deployment of paramilitary forces and police personnel on Republic Day will be much more than what was done in previous years to avoid and deal with any type of attacks.

“Aerial to ground level security will be covered by over 3,000 snipers in the periphery of 3 km on Rajpath where the Republic Day function will be held. Around 70,000 force deployment is expected during the celebrations this time. All borders have already been put on high alert,” an official said.

