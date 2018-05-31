Derrick Pereira takes over as technical director of FC Goa

Panjim, June 5 (IANS) FC Goa Assistant coach Derrick Pereira took over as the new technical director of the Indian Super League (ISL) club on Tuesday.

The former Churchill Brothers SC and Pune FC coach was instrumental in Goa’s run to the semi-finals in the club’s ISL campaign and then took over as head coach in the absence of Sergio Lobera for the Super Cup, guiding them to another semi-final.

“This is a new role for me. It is something that I haven’t done before and it is exciting to be a part of this journey. All these years, my work has primarily been on the pitch but now it’ll be different. I am looking forward to this new role and the responsibility which comes with it,” said Pereira in a statement.

Pereira will continue to oversee youth development for the club. “We are working hard on the development of our youth. We have employed a number of coaches and have developed focused training modules for the coaches. This is an ongoing process,” he said.

The club has also roped in former FC Pune City striker Jesus Rodriguez Tato who will join as assistant to coach Lobera for the first team for the upcoming season of the ISL and the Super Cup.

