Deschamps to stay as France coach until 2020

Paris, July 19 (IANS) The French Football Federation on Thursday confirmed that Didier Deschamps would continue as the coach of the national team until 2020, when his contract expires.

“Yes, he’ll still be there for the first match in Germany,” said FFF President Noel Le Graet, referring to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship, after being asked if Deschamps would stay on after the team’s World Cup victory in Russia, reports Efe.

“We had a contract until 2020 — even when things were going less well — I said that he would be in his position until that date. Now, he has won, and what a way to do it!” he added.

“He really is someone who works enormously hard, because without hard work we would have nothing. The work done by Didier and his team is significant,” Le Graet said.

The federation president did not confirm if former star player Zinedine Zidane would be eventually joining the team as coach, saying that Zidane had not yet expressed any interest in the position.

