Designers don’t want to dress Bebe Rexha for Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) The 2019 Grammy Awards are special for singer Bebe Rexha as she has nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. But finding the perfect red carpet dress is becoming hard for her due to her size.

The “I’m a Mess” singer, 29, voiced her frustration with the dress-finding process on Instagram, explaining that a number of designers she was hoping would dress her for her big night are unwilling to because of her size, reports people.com.

“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” Rexha said in her Instagram video.

“And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big,” she added.

Rexha, who wears a size 6-8, defended herself, and all women who wear a size 8 and up, in the second half of her video.

“You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses. So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f**k you, I don’t want to wear your f**g dresses,” she said.

In the caption of her Instagram video, she clapped back at any designers unwilling to create options for all woman.

“If you don’t like my fashion style or my music, that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large,” she said.

A similar experience recently happened to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards host, Megan Mullally. She revealed on social media that she will be finding her own red carpet dress without the help of a stylist and won’t be relying on free designer gowns either.

