Desktop virtualisation company Citrix rejigs APJ team

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Desktop virtualisation leader Citrix on Friday appointed Colin Brookes as Senior Vice President of Sales and Service for the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

The company also appointed Lynette Clunies-Ross as Regional Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Responsible for sales and services operations by driving revenue, executing an aggressive growth strategy and cultivating the partner ecosystem, Brookes will report to Mark Ferrer, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Clunies-Ross will report to Brookes as Regional Chief Operating Officer.

“Citrix is a world-class enabler of digital business with solutions that deliver the experience, security and choice that people and organizations need to innovate, engage customers and be productive – anytime and anywhere,” said Brookes.

Brookes joins Citrix from SAP where he recently served as President and Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand.

“Both Colin and Lynette bring industry-leading expertise that will provide invaluable support and insight for customers in APJ as they embark on their cloud journey,” said Ferrer.

–IANS

na/bg