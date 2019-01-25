Despite chill, Himachal celebrates R-Day

Shimla, Jan 26 (IANS) The 70th Republic Day was celebrated across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday despite the winter chill.

Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the national flag at a ceremonial function at the historic Ridge here.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries were present.

The main attraction was a tableau that depicted visits of Mahatma Gandhi to Shimla.

Tribal artistes were among the performing troupes. Cultural programmes were also staged by school children.

The Governor took the salute at a parade by contingents of police, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Home Guards, the Army, National Cadet Corps and ex-servicemen.

Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal presided over the district-level function in Hamirpur town.

Chief Justice Surya Kant hoisted the tricolour at the Himachal Pradesh High Court here.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), headquartered in Dharamsala town, also organised a ceremony at the Kashag (Tibetan cabinet) Secretariat.

As CTA President Lobsang Sangay was on an official visit to Japan, officiating President Sonam Topgyal Khorlatsang hoisted the Indian flag.

