Despite heavy rain, MP reservoirs deficient

Bhopal, July 20 (IANS) The water level in most of the 17 major reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh continues to remain below the highest level despite copious rain in most parts of the state.

Officials said, “20 districts have registered 20 per cent more rainfall in the monsoon season from June 1 to July 19.”

While 25 districts registered average rainfall, seven districts showed deficient rain.

The maximum rainfall was witnessed in Sihor (570 mm) and the least in Tikamgarh (113.5 mm).

Major dams of the state including Bargi, Barna and Indira Sagar, are still empty, officials said.

