Despite missing Asiad, Mary upbeat about World Championships

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Despite pulling out of the upcoming Asian Games due to injury, five-time world champion M.C. Mary Kom is upbeat about the World Championships to be held in November here.

Mary has decided to pull out of the squad for the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 1, due to injury.

The veteran Manipur boxer has won medals in the 51kg event at the Asiad which include a gold at Incheon in 2014 and a bronze at Guangzhou in 2010.

But this year, instead of Mary, fellow Manipur star Sarjubala Devi will represent the country in the women’s 51 kilogram category.

“My treatment is going on and the injury is healing now. So it is good to be back in training. Now I am trying to do better and better as I am preparing for the World Championships and right now it is my main target,” Mary said at the send off ceremony for the Indian squad for the Special Olympics Unified Cup 2018 on Wednesday.

Mary stated that she is concentrating on the World Championships and will try to put her best foot forward as she is participating in the prestigious event after a long time.

Mary last participated at the World Championship in 2010 when she won gold in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“Since for many years I was not competing in the championship, I should be very strong mentally as well as physically. For World Championships I am doing smart training instead of hard training,” the 35-year-old said.

“Earlier, we used to practice several hours, now it is not important to practise like that. Now it takes one hour to do everything. So it is important to do smart training with cleaverness. Our national coaches along with foriogn coaches are doing well together, so hopefully I will do better in these games,” the veteran boxer added.

Apart from Sarjubala, 2016 World Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) and Pavitra (60kg) will represent India in the women’s events at the Asian Games.

Mary asserted that despite her absence from the squad, India will do well at the Asian Games.

Pointing out that the standard of Indian women’s boxing has improved in recent years, Mary was confident that they will do the country proud at the Asian Games.

“The training standard has been improved a lot. The girls are preparing whole-heartlty for the Games and I hope they will shine,” she said.

“They (Indian squad) also got the benefit from my injury as they got a chance to showcase themselves and I also want our girls to do well at the Games,” she added.

–IANS

gau/ajb/sed