Deswal joins as new SSB DG

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Surjeet Singh Deswal on Sunday took over as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), succeeding Rajni Kant Mishra who has been appointed the new Border Security Force (BSF) chief.

Before joining as SSB chief, Deswal, a 1984-batch Haryana Cadre Indian Police Service officer, was working as Special Director General in the BSF.

Deswal will head the SSB — mandated to guard the 699-km India-Bhutan and 171 km India-Nepal borders — up to his superannuation on August 31, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Ministry of Personnel said.

The Cabinet Committee on Appointments on Thursday approved Deswal’s appointment.

Recipient of Police Medal in 2001 and President Police Medal in 2012, Deswal has served in Haryana’s Rohtak, Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts as Inspector General of Police.

He has been Commissioner of Police of Gurugram for almost four years and led the Haryana Armed Police between December 12, 2014 and November 20, 2015 as Director General.

Deswal joined the Central Bureau of Investigation on Central deputation in 1994 and served as its Superintendent of Police till 1998.

His second Central deputation began in December 2015, whereafter he also served as Additional Director General in the SSB till October 2017.

–IANS

rak/tsb/sed