Detox body post-party season

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) As Christmas and New Year are round the corner, its time to indulge in parties. So, follow a detox diet to help clean your body after the party season, says an expert.

Harpreet Kaur, Nutritional Coach, FITSO – Your Fitness Coach, suggests how:

* Day one:

Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water.

Breakfast: Detox vegetable juice – one carrot, one beetroot, half apple, a piece of ginger and a dash of lemon juice.

Mid-morning: Choose fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberry, peach, plums and apricots.

Lunch: Salad bowl – a variety of lightly steamed or raw seasonal vegetables preferably organic.

Evening snacks: Handful mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and melon seeds with green tea.

Dinner: Vegetable clear soup/stew with grilled vegetables/chicken.

* Day two:

Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water.

Breakfast: Detox smoothie – Half cup of strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and spinach.

Mid-morning: Choose fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.

Lunch: Lentil and coriander soup.

Evening Snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.

Dinner: Broccoli and paneer salad.

* Day three:

Early morning: Amla juice (two tablespoon in a glass of water)

Breakfast: Detox yogurt bowl with fruits and dry fruits.

Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.

Lunch: Quinoa with seasonal choice of vegetables including spinach and unsweetened lemon juice.

Evening snacks: Handful mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds. With green tea.

Dinner: Vegetable/chicken stew.

* Day four:

Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water/amla juice.

Breakfast: Detox protein smoothie – greens (spinach/kale), four almonds, four dates.

Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.

Lunch: Boiled vegetables in vegetable stew.

Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.

Dinner: Raw vegetable and fruits salad like carrot, papaya, capsicum, tomatoes with a dash of lemon and half teaspoon virgin olive oil.

* Day five:

Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water

Breakfast: Detox wheatgrass juice with one teaspoon chic seeds.

Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.

Lunch: Half cup of organic brown rice with steamed vegetables and fresh herbs.

Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.

Dinner: Bowl of mixed green salad like lettuce, spinach, cabbage with tomatoes, bell peppers, two tablespoon grated paneer/boiled egg white. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Toss with virgin olive oil and lemon.

* Day six:

Early morning: Amla juice

Breakfast: Detox yogurt with dry fruits like apricot, peaches, prunes, flaxseeds and almond flakes.

Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.

Lunch: Choice of steamed vegetables with fresh herbs and half cup of quinoa.

Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.

Dinner: Clear fish soup/lentil soup.

* Day seven:

Early morning: Half lemon in lukewarm water.

Breakfast: Detox banana, coconut and dates smoothie

Mid-morning: Choose any two fruits like guava, pear, apple, orange, strawberries, peach, plums and apricots.

Lunch: Omelette with vegetables/tofu salad.

Evening snacks: Handful mix of mix of nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, melon seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds with green tea.

Dinner: Spinach soup.

–IANS

nn/bg