Dev Patel drawn to underdog stories

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian origin British actor Dev Patel, who has featured in movies like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”, says he likes to do movies with “underdog stories”.

He is now seen in “Lion”, based on Saroo Brierley’s best-selling autobiography “A Long Way Home”. “Lion” is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is hundreds of miles from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language.

“Roles and journeys like this don’t come around very often for a British-Indian actor,” Patel said at a recent Hollywood screening, according to washingtontimes.com.

“I’ve done films like ‘The Marigold Hotel’, and people think I am going to be that buzz-cut-haired, goofy dude, full of craziness and hyperactivity.”

Patel, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance, spoke at the screening with the real Brierley, who was flown in from Tasmania as part of the movie’s promotion. In the film, Patel plays Brierley.

“I’m drawn to underdog stories, and there was so much about it, so (many) shades of gray,” said the actor.

