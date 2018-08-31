Devdutt Pattanaik hails SC verdict, cautions against ‘loveless marriages’

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Noted mythologist-writer Devdutt Pattanaik has hailed the landmark Supreme Court verdict on Thursday that decriminalised homosexuality between consenting adults and hoped that the judgement will be the beginning of a larger change.

“I think this is a wonderful moment in Indian history. India has finally acknowledged that it is okay to be different. It is an opportunity for us to open ourselves to our friends who are queer and have genuine conversations about feelings that we generally don’t talk of,a Pattanaik, who is known for his interpretations of ancient Indian scriptures, told IANS.

He reflected that Indian society in general has a tendency to push its youngsters into “loveless marriages”, often without their will and consent.

“The worst thing in Indian society is that people are forced into loveless marriages, which ruins not just one life but also the lives of spouse and children because they live their entire life with those they are not attracted to,” the 47-year-old maintained.

In this regard, he called on people to change the general perception of “those who are different” and accept them for – and as – what they are.

“Hopefully this mindset will change. This judgment is the beginning of that change,” he quipped.

Pattanaik has penned about four dozen books of varying lengths but with a running theme of ancient Indian scriptures, mythology or religion.

–IANS

ss/vm