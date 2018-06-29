Devdutt retells Krishna’s tale in his new book

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Author Devdutt Pattanaik, known for his works on mythology, hopes to give a “never seen before glimpse into Krishnas life and world” through his latest book “Shyam: An Illustrated Retelling of the Bhagavata”.

It is the “story from Krishna’s birth to his death” and weaves a narrative around “his descent to the butter-smeared world of happy women and his ascent from the blood-soaked world of angry men”.

Having written illustrated histories of two mythological figures — Jaya and Sita, Pattanaik has now ventured out to retell the life story of Hindu deity Krishna.

The book is published by Penguin India. It will soon reaching bookstores and is available online.

“The Bhagavata is the story of Krishna, known as Shyam to those who find beauty, wisdom and love in his dark complexion. It is the third great Hindu epic after the Mahabharata and the Ramayana,” the publisher said in a statement.

Pattanaik has written over 30 books, including “My Gita”, “Jaya: An Illustrated Retelling of the Mahabharata” and “The Book of Ram”.

