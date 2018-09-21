Develop close rapport with people, Modi tells officers

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged young officers to develop a close rapport with people as it is one of the keys to achieving success in their tasks and objectives.

An official release said that Modi saw presentations of IAS officers of the 2016 batch as part of their valedictory session as Assistant Secretaries.

Eight presentations were made by the officers on themes such as raising farm income, soil health cards, grievance redressal, citizen-centric services, power sector reforms, tourist facilitation, e-auctions and smart urban development solutions.

Modi noted that the Assistant Secretaries’ programme offers the junior-most and senior-most officers the opportunity to interact with each other.

He urged the young officers to imbibe the best from the experiences they had during their attachment to various ministries as part of this programme.

“The Prime Minister encouraged the officers to develop a connect with people around them and with the people they serve in course of their duties. He said that developing a close rapport with people is one of the keys to achieving success in their tasks and objectives,” the release said.

