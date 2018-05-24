Devon back in Windies Test team for Sri Lanka series

Trinidad, May 25 (IANS) Top-order batsman Devon Smith has been recalled to the 13-man West Indies squad after a gap of three years for the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning June 6 at the Queens Park Oval here.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton has also earned his maiden call-up to the national squad, becoming only the second Anguillan, behind Omari Banks to receive the nod, according to an International Cricket Council (ICC) release.

Reflecting on the squad, chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said they have retained the core of the Test team as they have been performing well while Devon has been recalled in the wake of his outstanding year.

“We have retained the core of the Test team as they remain competitive even after a tough series in New Zealand. Devon Smith had an outstanding year and players who excel to that degree should be recognised. We are trying to improve our top order batting performance,” Browne said.

Batsmen Sunil Ambris and Jermaine Blackwood as well as all-rounder Raymon Reifer –who all made it to the West Indies’ last Test assignment against New Zealand– have all been left out of the squad.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who is currently recovering from a stress fracture in his back, has also not been picked.

The Sri Lanka series will also include the historic day-night Test, which will be the final of the three-match series to be held at the Kensington Oval, Barbados from June 23 to June 27. The second match will be played at St. Lucia from June 14-18.

Squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Jamar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Devon Smith.

–IANS

