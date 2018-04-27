Dey murder: Life sentence for mafia don Chhota Rajan, 8 others

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) A Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment to mafia don Rajendra S. Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and eight others found guilty in the sensational June 2011 killing of journalist J. Dey.

The verdict was pronounced by Special MCOCA Court Judge Sameer Adkar, after several hours of arguments between Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat and the defence lawyers on the quantum of punishment after nine of the accused were held guilty this morning.

The court acquitted two co-accused, including former journalist Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulson, who was charged with providing mobile SIM cards for executing the planned murder.

–IANS

qn/vd