DGMO talks: Pakistan Army assures to facilitate anti-terror operations

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian Army on Thursday said Pakistan has assured India that it would take prompt action against movement of elements inimical to India along the Line of Control and respond to information shared by the Indian side to facilitate anti-terrorist operations.

According to an Army release, this assurance was given by Pakistan DGMO Major-General Sahir Jamshed Mirza to his Indian counterpart Anil Chauhan during a routine meeting.

It said the Pakistan DGMO expressed satisfaction on the measures taken along the LoC to maintain peace and tranquility.

The release said that the quantum of ceasefire violations has drastically come down, which augurs well for the future.

The Indian DGMO emphatically stated that infiltration attempts by terrorists are a major cause of concern and these activities have increased in the areas north of Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

“Pakistan must institute measures to prevent infiltration from the launch pads located on its side of Line of Control,” the release said.

The Indian DGMO, on his part, assured his Pakistani counterpart that the Indian Army would abide by the commitment to uphold the ceasefire understanding of 2003 provided Pakistan Army initiates positive steps to control infiltration and abetment of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the talks held on the initiative of Pakistan DGMO, the two sides exchanged pleasantries on the Independence Day of the neighbouring countries.

–IANS

ps/nir