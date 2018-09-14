‘Dhadak’ brought a positive change in my life: Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter says “Dhadak” brought a positive change in his life, and now he wants to challenge himself by recognising the right opportunities.

“The film brought a positive change in my life by bringing me together with some very special people,” Ishaan told IANS while explaining how his life changed after “Dhadak”.

“As for my professional life, more people have seen my work and hopefully that will have a positive effect on the opportunities I receive in the future,” he added.

An adaptation of Marathi hit “Sairat”, “Dhadak” marked the much-awaited Bollywood foray of Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s “Beyond The Clouds”, but “Dhadak” marked Ishaan’s entry in Bollywood.

Shashank Khaitan directed the movie which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The film, also backed by Zee Studios, touches upon honour killing. It will find its way on the Indian small screen on September 30 on Zee Cinema.

After “Dhadak”, Ishaan wants to challenge himself “by recognising opportunities that will help me grow”.

“And working with people who would push me beyond my comfort level,” he added.

Ishaan is the son of veteran actress Neelima Azeem and is Shahid Kapoor’s brother.

Asked about his views on the nepotism debate, he said: “It is neutral.”

