‘Dhadak’ will give really strong social message, says Janhvi

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Hindi film debut with the forthcoming film “Dhadak”, says that the film gives very strong social message.

“Our film is based on a social issue. This film will give really strong social message which is why I feel everyone should watch this film,” said Janhvi, in an interaction with media, after she and her co-star Ishaan Khatter visited a local radio station on Thursday to promote the film.

Sharing her feelings about the audience’s response to the film’s recently-released song “Zingaat”, she said: “I am feeling really happy that we have received positive response for the song. I understand that most people are attached with Marathi ‘Zingaat’ song but this song is very important in terms of the storyline and characters of the film

“We had so much fun shooting that song so, I hope people will enjoy it while watching it on big screen.”

Asked what was her father Boney Kapoor’s reaction when he first watched the song, Janhvi said: “He is very happy with the response for this song. He actually updates me that the song is trending and it has got large amount of views on various digital and social media platforms.”

“Dhadak” is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. A remake of the 2016 Marathi film “Sairat”, it is scheduled to be released on July 20.

