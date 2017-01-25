Dhaka got $94.98 bn remittance in 7 years

Dhaka, Jan 26 (IANS) Bangladeshis working abroad remitted home $94.98 billion between 2010 and 2016, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says.

“Bangladesh sent 757,731 overseas workers, including 118,158 women, to 162 countries and received $13.61 billion as remittance in 2016,” the state-run media quoted Hasina as saying on Wednesday.

Hasina said her Awami League party government had undertaken various programmes for development and modernization of migration procedure along with welfare of the expatriate workers.

She said the government had a plan to open labour wings at Bangladeshi missions where more than 10,000 workers were living.

