Dhankhar asks Mamata to withdraw comment on PM

Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) Taking strong objection to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not allowed by the people of the state protesting against the CAA to take the road routes during his recent visit, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked her to “withdraw it forthwith”.

The Governor’s ire was directed at Banerjee’s remarks at the sit-in organised by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad at Rani Rashmoni Avenue which was on during the Prime Minister’s visit.

“The Prime Minister was in the city on January 11, 12. She (Banerjee) met the Prime Minister on January 11. Can anyone say that the Prime Minister cannot touch upon the road in the state? How can a Chief Minister say that? I take strong objection (to that statement) and request her to withdraw it forthwith,” Dhankhar said.

The Governor said Banerjee’s statement was flashed in the newspapers and none of in the government contradicted it.

