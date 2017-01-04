Dhanush’s ‘VIP 2’ starts rolling

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor Dhanush’s sequel to 2014 Tamil blockbuster “Vela Illa Pattathari” aka “VIP” went on floors on Wednesday.

“First day shoot in year 2017. Do bless us,” Soundarya Rajinikanth, who will direct the project, wrote on her Twitter page.

She also shared the film’s motion poster.

Also starring Kajol, Amala Paul and Samuthirakani, the film will be produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films.

Kajol reportedly plays the antagonist and her face-off scenes with Dhanush will be one of biggest highlight of the film.

–IANS

