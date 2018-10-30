Dharamshala film fest begins with ‘importance of silence’ on day 1

Dharamshala, Nov 2 (IANS) Amidst green mountains of Mcleodganj, the seventh edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) began on Thursday with international filmmaker Daria Gaikalova’s ‘Namdev Bhau: In Search Of Silence’ as an opening film.

Taking place at Tibetan Children’s Village in Dharamshala, film buffs and cinema lovers from all over India and other parts of countries have travelled to the Himalayan region to attend the four-day independent film festival.

The first day started with a full house and ‘Namdev Bhau: In Search Of Silence’ film garnered huge applause from the audience.

The film revolves around a 65-year old chauffer, who is unnerved any annoyed by his family’s jabbering, his employers’s constant criticism and the never-ending noise of Mumbai. He later travels to Ladhakh to live his life in silence.

Talking about the film, Gaikalova said: “Being in Bombay, one is always surrounded with honk noises and endless rattling. It used to disturb me a lot and then I preferred going to peaceful places. That’s what the film conveys.”

“In city life, the importance of silence is disregarded. Sometimes, it is very important for an individual to live in silence to better explore himself/herself.”

Not only the film, it was also children’s musical performance before the screening which touched the hearts of the audience.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was also present on the first day of the gala and honoured the students who were selected for this year’s edition of DIFF’s Film Appreciation Competition.

Organised by filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, the film festival will take place till November 4.

–IANS

