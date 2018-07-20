Dharmendra Deol remembers Late actor Mehmood

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) On the 14th death anniversary of Bollywood’s best known comedian Mehmood Ali, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol became nostalgic and recalled his fondest memories with the “Waaris” actor.

Dharmendra who is quite active on social media, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday and shared a few pictures of himself with Mehmood.

Along with the photos, he wrote: “With you were the days, Mehmood, miss you a lot.”

From “Purnima” in 1965 to “Juaari” in 1994, Dharmendra and Mehmood worked together in various films.

The ” Sholay” actor also posted a still from the film “Chanda Ka Palna”, and captioned it: “This moment, carries lot of memories, miss you Mehmood.”

The actor, singer, director and producer died on July 23, 2004.

–IANS

sim/nv/sed