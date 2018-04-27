Dharmendra, Rajkumar Hirani honoured at 55th Marathi Film Awards

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra and director Rajkumar Hirani were honoured for their contribution to Indian cinema at the 55th Marathi Film Award Ceremony 2018 hosted by the Maharashtra government here.

Dharmendra received the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala on Monday night.

He shared screen space with Raj Kapoor in “Mera Naam Joker”. When asked about his feeling upon receiving an award in the legendary actor-director’s name, Dharmendra said: “I have received many awards in my life but this honour is special. I am not only happy from heart but my entire soul is happy. When you take the name of Raj saab (Raj Kapoor), there is an electrifying feeling in the heart and body.”

Hirani received the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award while Marathi actors Vijay Chavhan and Mrinal Kulkarni were also honored for their contribution to Marathi cinema

TV actress Ankita Lokhande said: “Today for the first time, I am attending the Marathi Film Awards ceremony. I am thankful for the invitation because I am a Maharashtrian. I like connecting with my Marathi roots because if you see Marathi theatre or films, we have taken our culture way forward so…”

Asked if she was willing to work in Marathi films, Ankita said: “I really hope to work in Marathi films provided I get a good role.”

Apart from film celebrities, the award ceremony was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde.

–IANS

iv/ksk