Dharmendra recovering well: Hema Malini

December 21st, 2016 1 comments 7

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress and politician Hema Malini says that veteran actor Dharmendra is recovering well.

Dharmendra, 81, on Tuesday was taken to Nanvati Hospital here after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and pain.

“Just to reassure everyone concerned about Dharamji in hospital – he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon. Thank you all,” Hema tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Dharmendra’s son and actor-filmmaker Sunny Deol also shared on Twitter that his father is down with “food poisoning and is recovering fast”.

“Thanks a lot for your concern about my father’s health. He was down with food poisoning and is recovering fast. Please don’t speculate about it,” Sunny tweeted.

–IANS

dc/nv/vm

1 Comment

  1. rajkall@yahoo.com
    December 21, 2016 at 2:59 am Reply

    Wish you see you soon up and healthy Dharam ji!

