Dhawan pulls Chahal’s leg through hilarious comment

Rajkot, Jan 18 (IANS) Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was in good spirits after India’s 36-run victory in the second ODI to level the three-match ODI series as he pulled leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg after the game here.

After the match, Dhawan was seen hosting ‘Chahal TV’, a gig the leggie has made famous, and said: “Hi, I welcome everyone to ‘Chahal TV’. You must be wondering where is Yuzvendra Chahal. Finally, aaj wo apne daant andar karwane gaya (he has finally gone to get his teeth fixed).”

Dhawan’s comment left KL Rahul, standing beside him, in splits, as he went on: “After so many years, we finally convinced him to go. That’s why he cannot be seen today. And you cannot see his teeth as well.”

Rahul was named man of the match for his performance batting at No. 5, and scoring 80 off 52 balls to help his side to a mammoth total of 340/5 in 50 overs.

“I have been in good form since the last few series, so the build up had been good before this series. I used the form I was in. I was ready for the challenge of batting at no.5, I was ready to enjoy. You learn a lot about yourself and your skills after you bat at uncomfortable positions,” he said.

The decider will be played on Sunday at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

