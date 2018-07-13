Dheeraj wanted to play romantic hero in Ekta’s show

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar says he always dreamt of playing a romantic hero in an Ekta Kapoor show.

Dheeraj is currently seen in “Kundali Bhagya”, produced by Ekta. The show, which is a spin-off of “Kumkum Bhagya”, has completed a year.

“‘Kundali Bhagya’ has been a special show for me and it is a dream come true. It is a manifestation of my own dreams. I had always dreamt of playing a romantic hero in an Ekta Kapoor show and it has come out to be true,” Dheeraj said in a statement.

“I can’t believe that it has been a year since the show went on air. I am in a very happy space right now. The show has given me a lot of popularity and in return, I plan on doing something special for my fans,” he added.

