DHFL scrips tank on reports of look-out notice
Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) stocks fell nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday after reports that its promoter-directors have received a look-out notice with regards to financial fraud.
However the company denied it, saying, “its promoter-directors have not received any communication from the authorities regarding issuance of any look-out notice”.
The scrips on the BSE closed 3.57 per cent or Rs 4.25 lower at Rs 114.80.
–IANS
ravi/sn/vd