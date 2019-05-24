DHFL scrips tank on reports of look-out notice

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) stocks fell nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday after reports that its promoter-directors have received a look-out notice with regards to financial fraud.

However the company denied it, saying, “its promoter-directors have not received any communication from the authorities regarding issuance of any look-out notice”.

The scrips on the BSE closed 3.57 per cent or Rs 4.25 lower at Rs 114.80.

–IANS

