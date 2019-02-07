DHFL’s Joint MD, CEO Harshil Mehta resigns

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Beleaguered housing finance company DHFL’s Joint Managing Director and CEO Harshil Mehta resigned on Wednesday with immediate effect.

“However, he would continue to be associated with the company and shall hold the designation of Executive President-Retail Business with effect from February 14, 2019,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said that owing to full-time engagement with other assignments within the company, Harshil Mehta has expressed his desire to resign from the position of Whole Time Director from the Board of Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

DHFL said that the Board of Directors of the company accepted Mehta’s resignation from the Board with effect from February 13, 2019.

DHFL also informed of Sunjoy Joshi’s appointment as an Independent Director and Srinath Sridharan as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

However, it remains subject to receipt of requisite approvals from the regulatory authorities, the company added.

–IANS

ravi-rv/pgh/