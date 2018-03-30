Dhoni among 43 presented Padma awards

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented Padma Awards to 43 persons including cricket legend M.S. Dhoni in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to a release, the Padma Bhushan – the third highest civillian honour – was presented to five people– Dhoni, billiards champion Pankaj Advani, Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin (posthumously), Indian artist Laxman Pai and folk singer Sharda Sinha while Padma Shri was awarded to 38 people.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Ministers.

–IANS

