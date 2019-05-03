Dhoni casts vote, urges people to use franchise

Ranchi, May 6 (IANS) The hectic Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule notwithstanding, MS Dhoni on Monday flew home to cast vote along with wife Sakshi.

The former Indian cricket captain also posted a message on Instagram, where his daughter Ziva is urging people to go out and cast their votes “just like his mamma and papa did.”

The caption of the video read: “Use your power.”

Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand, went to the polls on Monday, where the star attraction was Dhoni and wife Sakshi.

The Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are slated to take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in their IPL Qualifier 1 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

World Cup-bound Dhoni has rolled back years in this IPL edition with his signature knocks headlining Chennai’s campaign. The 37-year old, who shepherded India to two World Cup triumphs, has displayed incredible glovework and batting prowess piling up 368 runs in nine innings.

Meanwhile, on Sunday it was revealed that Dhoni’s elder brother Narendra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will be campaigning for the party in the state.

According to BJP sources, Dhoni’s brother will be used to counter the Congress, which has roped in Bollywoood actresses Mahima Chaudhary, Zeenat Aman and others for campaigning in the state.

–IANS

dm/rkm/pcj